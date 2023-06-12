A popular fresh-pressed juice spot apparently permanently closed earlier this spring.

Heirloom Juice Co., which operated at 2861 Granville Street, announced its closure back in March, sharing that its last day was Thursday, March 23.

“From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for all the support that you have shown us over the past nine years since the juice bar opened its doors back in 2014,” Heirloom shared at the time, explaining that the last few years had been particularly difficult for the business.

If you missed this announcement on Heirloom’s Instagram page, you’re not alone – the juice bar shared a permanent closure reminder just today, informing those of us who missed this bit of news initially that the spot is now closed for good.

Heirloom Juice Co. had a moment in the spotlight a few years back when stars and lovers Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson were spotted on a date there in 2018.

Heirloom’s flagship restaurant Heirloom Vegetarian, located at 1509 West 12th Avenue, just a block away from Heirloom Juice Co., is still in operation though, offering fresh vegetarian food and drinks all day long. This location now operates on adjusted hours to accommodate for the juice bar’s closing, with new hours starting at 9 am.