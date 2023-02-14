FoodRestaurants & BarsFood NewsRestaurant Openings

Popeyes' first Vancouver location finally showing progress

Feb 14 2023, 9:07 pm
Tony Prato/Shutterstock

It’s been a while since we first shared the news that fast-food chain Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen would be opening its first location in Vancouver.

Back in July 2022, the brand confirmed with Dished that a downtown Vancouver location would be opening on Hamilton Street, but since then there have been scant details about when, let alone word of an exact address.

Now, it looks like signage has finally gone up at the new location, giving us fried-chicken fans a glimmer of hope that the opening is finally on the horizon.

The first Popeyes location in Vancouver will be at 700 Hamilton Street, right under CBC Vancouver and in the former location of a White Spot Triple O’s.

Kenneth Chan/Daily Hive

Kenneth Chan/Daily Hive

Kenneth Chan/Daily Hive

While signage suggests that this spot is coming soon, we don’t have an opening date to share just yet.

Popeyes also plans to open a location at 4413 Main Street, and officially opened its West Vancouver location last week.

Stay tuned as we find out more information on Vancouver’s first Popeyes location.

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen – Vancouver

Address: 700 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

