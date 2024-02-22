Burger Factory to open its first BC location in Metro Vancouver

Metro Vancouver is home to some pretty epic burger joints, and another one is joining the group. Signs for Burger Factory have popped up in South Surrey, marking its first-ever location in BC.

Burger Factory is best known for its epic handheld creations, specifically its line of Juicy Lucy burgers.

A Juicy Lucy is a stuffed cheeseburger with the cheese inside the meat instead of on top, resulting in a melted core of cheesy goodness. This burger was invented –and is most popular — in Minneapolis, with multiple bars laying claim to inventing it.

Burger Factory serves three kinds of Juicy Lucy burgers: Juicy Lucy, Cheesy Lucy, and Juicy Lucy on Fire.

In addition to these burgers, Burger Factory also serves other handhelds. One burger that caught our eye was The Compressor, a 15 oz. triple cheeseburger. We wouldn’t even know how to begin eating that burger. You’re also able to order fried chicken sandwiches and steak sandwiches at the establishment.

But it doesn’t stop there. Burger Factory also offers funnel cakes with toppings like ice cream, strawberry, chocolate, caramel, and Oreo. And when it comes to sides, you can even get everyone’s favourite Tornado Fries served on an 18-inch stick.

The new burger spot will be located at 130-2950 King George Boulevard in Surrey and will take over the former location of the bubble tea shop Tea-Rex.

An opening date for this new spot has yet to be confirmed. Dished has reached out to Burger Factory for more details, so check back here for any updates.

Address: 130-2950 King George Boulevard, Surrey

