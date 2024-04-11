Lee's Donuts to open new Steveston location
Lee’s Donuts has been making big moves recently, and it shows no signs of stopping with its new Richmond location opening soon.
Lee’s Donuts told Dished that this will be its first-ever location in Richmond and will have a full kitchen.
You’ll be able to find all of Lee’s classic yeast and cake donuts, such as its raspberry jelly, honey dip, and fritters.
Located at 4180 Bayview Street in Richmond, Lee’s Donuts Steveston is set to open in Summer 2024 and is just steps away from Steveston’s Fisherman’s Wharf.
In November 2023, Lee’s Donuts opened its Gastown location. It is also gearing up to open a new location at The Amazing Brentwood and is currently operating a pop-up at The Post in Vancouver.
Lee’s Donuts Steveston
Address: 4180 Bayview Street Unit 110, Richmond
