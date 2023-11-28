Big Way Hot Pot to open two new locations in 2024

Big Way Hot Pot is expanding in Metro Vancouver in a… well, big way.

Big Way told Dished that it plans to open two locations in 2024. It’ll open its fifth location in Kerrisdale in January 2024 and its sixth location in Richmond in March 2024.

Its Kerrisdale location is taking over the space of the former Gram Cafe and Pancakes, which quietly closed all of its Canadian locations recently.

Big Way is best known for its customizable personal hot pots with a huge array of ingredient options (more than 100), 10 different types of soup broths, and free soft-serve ice cream.

Can’t wait until next year for your hot-pot fix? You can visit Big Way at its Burnaby, Richmond, Vancouver, and Kingsway locations.

Additionally, Big Way seems to have even bigger expansion plans with a long list of locations “Coming Soon” on its website. The list includes Kerrisdale, Ackroyd, Lougheed, UBC, Coquitlam, Surrey, and North Vancouver.

Kerrisdale: 2145 W 41st Avenue, Vancouver

Richmond: Yaohan Center, 3700 No. 3 Road, Richmond

