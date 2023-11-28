FoodFood NewsRestaurant Openings

Big Way Hot Pot to open two new locations in 2024

Marco Ovies
Marco Ovies
|
Nov 28 2023, 5:53 pm
Big Way Hot Pot to open two new locations in 2024

Big Way Hot Pot is expanding in Metro Vancouver in a… well, big way.

Big Way told Dished that it plans to open two locations in 2024. It’ll open its fifth location in Kerrisdale in January 2024 and its sixth location in Richmond in March 2024.

Its Kerrisdale location is taking over the space of the former Gram Cafe and Pancakes, which quietly closed all of its Canadian locations recently.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dished Vancouver (@dishedvancouver)

Big Way is best known for its customizable personal hot pots with a huge array of ingredient options (more than 100), 10 different types of soup broths, and free soft-serve ice cream.

Can’t wait until next year for your hot-pot fix? You can visit Big Way at its Burnaby, Richmond, Vancouver, and Kingsway locations.

Additionally, Big Way seems to have even bigger expansion plans with a long list of locations “Coming Soon” on its website. The list includes Kerrisdale, Ackroyd, Lougheed, UBC, Coquitlam, Surrey, and North Vancouver.

Big Way Hot Pot

Kerrisdale: 2145 W 41st Avenue, Vancouver
Richmond: Yaohan Center, 3700 No. 3 Road, Richmond

Instagram | Facebook

GET MORE DISHED NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Marco OviesMarco Ovies
+ Dished
+ Food News
+ Restaurant Openings
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop