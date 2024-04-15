NeNe Chicken to open new Port Coquitlam location

Famous Korean fried chicken chain NeNe Chicken is gearing up to open another Metro Vancouver location, and this time, it’s bringing its fried chicken delights to Port Coquitlam.

Customers can spot this new location at 3343 Coast Meridian Road in Port Coquitlam.

Not much is known about the new location, but we anticipate you’ll be able to grab all your NeNe favourites, like the brand’s signature varieties of fried chicken, including Original, Swicy (sweet and spicy), Freaking Hot, Snowing Cheese, and Snowing Chilli, as well as chicken burgers and sides.

Nene opened its first North American location in Vancouver at 1070 Kingsway in 2021. Since then, it has opened another location at 1231 Davie Street, making this its third Metro Vancouver location.

NeNe is an international chain with locations worldwide, including in Japan, Singapore, Australia, and, of course, Korea.

The brand, founded in 1999, is known for serving chicken made with its secret battered dipping process, which keeps the chicken juicy and the batter crispy.

It has a huge following thanks to its high-quality ingredients and cooking methods, including a special marinating machine for the chicken, which is always delivered fresh daily and never frozen.

Will you be checking out this new Korean fried chicken spot when it opens? Let us know in the comments.

NeNe Chicken Port Coquitlam

Address: 3343 Coast Meridian Road, Port Coquitlam

Instagram

