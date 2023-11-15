FoodRestaurant Openings

Ricardo's is opening its second ice cream location in Vancouver

Nov 15 2023
Candy aficionados are most likely familiar with Ricardo’s for its multiple Ricardo’s Kandy Korner locations.

But now the owners of BC’s biggest candy shop are opening their second ice cream shop location.

It will be taking over Oak + Fort’s current location in the Granville Entertainment District and will be across the street from the new Rec Room.

Ricardo’s told Dished that the store will have “over 80 ice cream/gelato flavours to choose from, rolled gelato, ice cream sandwiches, bubble tea and coffee/pastures and also milkshakes with any ice cream/gelato flavour.”

This won’t be the company’s first ice cream shop. Its original location is based in White Rock and also serves over 80 flavours.

Plus, this new ice cream shop will just be a block away from Ricardo’s Kandy Korner Vancouver location, meaning you can get your sugar fix all in one convenient area.

Ricardo’s Ice Cream Shop will operate from 7 am to midnight on weekdays and from 7 am to 3 am on weekends, making it the perfect option for those late-night ice cream runs. A grand opening is set for sometime between March and April 2024.

Ricardo’s Ice Cream Shop

Address: 840 Granville Street, Vancouver

Instagram | TikTok

