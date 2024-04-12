Little Pisces to open taiyaki and soft-serve shop in Metro Vancouver

Metro Vancouver has some great spots for sweet little treats, and it’ll soon be home to another one called Little Pisces.

This new shop, expected to open between May and June 2024, will serve freshly made taiyaki in a variety of flavours. You can expect to find “hotteok, Nutella, ube, custard, and red bean.”

For those unfamiliar with taiyaki, they are Japanese fish-shaped cakes commonly sold as street food. The cakes imitate the shape of tai (a red sea bream), which they are named after. The most common filling is red bean paste, but you can find all sorts of different sweet and savoury flavours.

At this spot, you’ll also be able to enjoy some delicious soft-serve ice cream inside a taiyaki, making it the perfect summer treat.

One of these unique savoury flavours Little Pisces has teased is pizza taiyaki, which is filled with cheese and tomato sauce.

Little Pisces was founded by Jacky Tian and Linda Dai, who met all the way back in high school.

Be sure to check back here for an official opening date when the time comes.

Little Pisces

Address: 4501 North Rd #202b, Burnaby

Instagram

