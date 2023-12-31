Paris Baguette Vancouver: Famous Korean bakery to open downtown

Hot on the heels of its first Calgary location opening, notable bakery chain Paris Baguette has put signage up in downtown Vancouver, signalling soon it will be our turn to check out the famous brand’s eats.

Paris Baguette, a French-inspired Korean bakery, is a dream for those who love baked goods, selling everything from beautifully decorated cakes to freshly baked bread, pastries, gourmet sandwiches, and so much more.

Paris Baguette already has over 4,000 locations around the world, and despite its popularity, it still feels like a classic cozy neighbourhood cafe.

This brand has been taking Canada by storm, opening its first location in Toronto earlier this year, with further spots opening up in Ontario, Edmonton, and now Calgary.

The first Vancouver location for the company will be opening at 1150 Alberni Street, not far from the highly anticipated Michelin-recognized restaurant Din Tai Fung’s first spot in the city.

As always, we’ll keep you posted on an exact opening date and news from the brand as it comes.

Address: 1150 Alberni Street, Vancouver

With files from Charlie Hart.