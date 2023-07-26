Good news for brunch lovers: a popular, locally founded restaurant has shared some big plans.

The Hard Bean Brunch Co., which opened its first location in Port Moody in April 2022, is ready to expand across the Lower Mainland.

As the brand’s Instagram says, “We don’t just do brunch, we are brunch,” and in the last year and a bit that The Hard Bean has been in operation, this has proved true.

The Hard Bean Brunch Co. has shared with Dished that a Langley location at B100 20727 Willoughby Town Centre Drive is slated to open in mid-October.

The independently owned brand will also be opening a Vancouver spot at 909 W Cordova Street, although that location won’t be ready until April or May 2024.

We’re also told that the brand is interested in opening a fourth location in 2025, with eyes on Kelowna.

The Hard Bean Brunch Co. specializes in a huge selection of playful brunch eats, including nacho breakfast, a brunch charcuterie board, and a range of classics like omelettes and pancakes.

Stay tuned for more information on these new locations, but until then, you can visit its Port Moody location at 2781 Clarke Street.