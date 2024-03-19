Crumbl Cookies poised to launch new outpost in Port Coquitlam

We knew it was coming, and now Crumbl Cookies’ opening in BC is becoming a reality. The famous US chain is poised to open a store in Metro Vancouver.

Slated to open at 1125 Nicola Avenue in Port Coquitlam, this appears to be the first outpost in the province for the supped-up cookie chain.

Dished has covered the Utah-founded viral concept’s expansion into the Canadian treat scene closely.

The brand, which coins itself as having the “world’s best chocolate chip cookie,” has already launched stores in and around Edmonton and Calgary, as well as in Mississauga, Ontario, and Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.

Crumbl is known for its signature and rotating lineup of larger-than-life cookies, all served up in a perfectly pink box.

Folks will find flavours like Honey Bun, Raspberry Donut, Classic Pink Sugar, and special-edition bites such as the Olivia Rodrigo Guts cookie.

We’ll keep you posted on this opening every step of the way.

To say that folks will be excited is an understatement; in Edmonton, patrons lined up as early as 4:30 am to get a taste of the first Canadian location from the concept.

Crumbl Cookies – Port Coquitlam

Address: Clock Tower Centre — 1125 Nicola Avenue, Port Coquitlam

