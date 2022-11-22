We may already be feeling winter’s frosty chill, but one Metro Vancouver business has decided that no matter the time of year, it’s always time for ice cream.

The same folks behind Ricardo’s Kandy Korner, which has locations in White Rock and Vancouver, has just opened a new concept shop, this time specializing in treats of the cooler variety: ice cream and bubble tea.

Ricardo’s officially opened the doors to its new White Rock beach location this past weekend.

The owner, who also runs Sunlight Market and Smoke Culture, tells Dished that this is his “fourth spot on the beach.”

Those who recognize the 14963 Marine Drive address, which used to be Marina O’s Tea House, will hardly recognize the new interiors, which feature plenty of marble details, and moody suspended light fixtures – a far cry from the nondescript interiors pre-renovation.

The new concept offers bubble tea, ice cream, and premium Italian coffee and aims to be Metro Vancouver’s “biggest and most premium ice cream/gelato spot with more than 80 flavours to choose from,” the owner told Dished earlier this month.

Ricardo’s also hinted to Dished that a Vancouver location might be in the works in the future, “ideally on Granville Street.”

Ricardo’s

Address: 14963 Marine Drive, White Rock

Instagram