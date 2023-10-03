It’s hard to believe, but the lively Mexi-Cali eatery Gringo is turning 10 this year.

To celebrate, the concept has plenty of cool things happening at its original Gastown location this month.

On top of announcing giveaways, a special menu, and a “tequila-soaked party” at the 27 Blood Alley Square spot on October 13 and 14, the brand has shared that a new location is in the works.

Gringo’s third outpost will open in Lower Lonsdale in late fall, Dished is told.

The new cantina will be 1,500 sq ft and offer 32 seats inside, plus another 20 on its patio.

We’ll keep you posted on when this destination opens on the North Shore, but in the meantime, you have Gringo’s Gastown location and its Davie Street eatery to quench your thirst when you’re craving boozy buckets and beyond.

