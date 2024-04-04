FoodDessertsFood NewsRestaurant Openings

Lee's Donuts just opened a new pop-up location at The Post in Vancouver

Apr 4 2024, 6:31 pm
It’s been a busy few months for Lee’s Donuts with the grand opening of its Gastown location and word of a new spot at The Amazing Brentwood, but the beloved Vancouver shop shows no signs of slowing down.

Lee’s has just set up a pop-up shop at The Post, right by the newly opened Loblaws City Market.

You’ll be able to grab these iconic jelly donuts from this pop-up from April 1 to May 31.

Lee’s told Dished that it’ll be adding more dates to its pop-up list for this year. This is also in addition to its current donut trailer and tent events.

Also coming to The Post is another Oakberry location.

Lee's The Post

Daily Hive

Lee’s has also been making waves with its most recent mention on Dinner Time Live with David Chang when Chang referred to the jelly donut as one of the “most delicious things” he’s ever tasted.

Lee’s Donuts Pop-up

When: April 1 to May 31
Where: The Post — 658 Homer Street, Vancouver

Instagram

