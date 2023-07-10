Calling all lovers of plant-based eats! On the heels of revealing plans to open dozens of new locations in BC and Alberta, Odd Burger has announced a Vancouver outpost is officially in the works.

Last year, the popular Canadian vegan fast-food chain signed a franchise deal for 36 Odd Burger locations to open in the aforementioned provinces over the next seven years.

Founded in Ontario in 2014, Odd Burger is one of the world’s first vegan fast-food chains. It offers a menu of burgers, salads, wraps, desserts, and shakes.

The most popular burger on the menu is called the Famous Burger, a double-decker play on a Big Mac with house-made chickpea patties, iceberg lettuce, pickles, and special sauce.

This concept operates locations in Toronto and around Ontario, as well as one spot in Calgary (which drew big opening lines).

The company has plans for a location in Victoria at 790 Fisgard Street and it has now revealed an address for the first Vancouver outpost.

Odd Burger will open at 2821 Main Street in Vancouver “soon”. We’ll keep you posted on an exact opening date.

Address: 2821 Main Street, Vancouver

