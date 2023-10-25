Perfecto Cafe is set to open its second location on Robson Street and, dare we say, it’s the perfect-o location. The news comes just a year after its first location opened on Davie Street.

The new location will be 1,200 square feet complemented by a 300-square-foot patio. Perfecto told us, “Contrary to the bright ambiance of the Davie location, our Robson store will feature a darker, more intimate interior.”

To celebrate the opening of the new store, there will be an expanded range of pastries and cakes for customers to enjoy.

View this post on Instagram

Additionally, Perfecto Cafe announced it acquired a new space at 200 West Esplanade.

This corner unit is 2,500 square feet with a double-height ceiling. It will also be the first Perfecto location on the North Shore.

An official opening date is yet to be confirmed, but Perfecto told us the new location is expected to open Summer 2024.

It will also operate under the same hours as the Davie location — daily from 7 am to 9 pm. Be sure to check back here for when an official opening date is confirmed.

Currently, at its OG spot, Perfecto Cafe is featuring a new fall and winter gelato line, which includes flavours such as Pumpkin Spice, Ginger Cookie and Canadian Maple.

New flavours will continue to appear as we get closer to wintertime.

Address: 1502 Robson Street

