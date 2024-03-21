Broyé Cafe to open new location in Downtown Vancouver

Good news for coffee lovers: Broyé Cafe is gearing up to open a second location.

The cafe is best known for its delicious (and adorable) treats, which include an assortment of different pop culture characters. Think Pikachu Yuzu Tarts, Keroppi Mochi Coco-Pandan, and Totoro Tiramisu.

The cafe also serves an assortment of unique creative coffee drinks like its Ube Haze Latte, Ginger Daffogato, and Pandam Coffee.

“Get ready to dive into the colourful world of coffee creativity at the 2nd location of Broyé Cafe & Bakery in downtown Vancouver!” shared the cafe on Instagram.

An opening date for the new spot has yet to be revealed. Be sure to check back here for more information when it becomes available.

Address: 530 Hornby Street, Vancouver

