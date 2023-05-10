Aburi Restaurants Canada is at it again, as the hospitality group is opening yet another new dining concept in Vancouver.

Hot on the heels of Wa! Curry’s launch and news of the upcoming bagel shop, Wa-Bagel, Aburi has an additional fresh restaurant planned for our city: Aburi Hana Vancouver.

Set to debut inside the highly-anticipated Alberni by Kengo Kuma, this concept is brought to us in collaboration with prominent North American real estate development practice, Westbank.

In addition to that new foodie destination, the two companies will be teaming up on another forthcoming project inside the building.

Both Aburi Hana Vancouver and this other project are set to launch this winter.

“Alberni by Kengo Kuma is expected to transform the downtown Vancouver landscape with its blend of Japanese traditions alongside contemporary design – making it the perfect location for our first Aburi Hana in Vancouver,” explains Seigo Nakamura, founder and CEO of Aburi Restaurants Canada.

“Aburi Hana Vancouver will feature the same fine-dining magnificence as our one Michelin star Aburi Hana in Toronto while redefining what we call ‘washoku’ or Japanese food culture by harmoniously incorporating Japanese ingredients, seasonings, and cooking methods alongside local elements. Our award-winning operations team will lead all training and ensure meticulous attention to every detail.”

Aburi Hana Vancouver will be located on the ground floor of Alberni by Kengo Kuma at Alberni Street and Cardero Street.

Its space is approximately 3,000 sq ft and it is currently undergoing construction.

We’re told the second project by Aburi Restaurants Canada and Westbank is also in the works right next door. Expect more on that at a later time.

As for Aburi Hana, Nakamura has already recruited a “renowned chef from Japan” to helm the kitchen at the new contemporary Japanese eatery.

Aburi Restaurants Canada also operates Vancouver’s Miku, Minami, Wa! Curry, grocerant Aburi To-Go, the Aburi Market, and the soon-to-open Wa-Bagel.

Aburi Hana Vancouver

Address: Alberni by Kengo Kuma — Alberni Street and Cardero Street, Vancouver