Hey! I am Yogost to open new location inside CF Richmond Centre

Signs for a new yogurt-based drink shop have popped up inside CF Richmond Centre.

Hey! I am Yogost has opened several outposts in BC, with nine locations already in Metro Vancouver. This will be the brand’s second Richmond spot.

Yogost’s drinks come in a wide range of flavours and styles, with smoothie and fruit-based options as well as milkshakes, slushies, teas, mochi yogurt, and yogurt foam. Its toppings range from oats to purple rice to whipped cream.

The new spot is located just a couple of doors down from the newly opened Boss Bakery, which replaced Maxim’s earlier this year.

An opening date has yet to be confirmed, with signs claiming the restaurant will be “coming soon” in 2024.

Dished reached out to Hey! I am Yogost for more details. Be sure to check back here for updates.

Address: 6551 No. 3 Road, Richmond

