FoodRestaurant Openings

Hey! I am Yogost to open new location inside CF Richmond Centre

Marco Ovies
Marco Ovies
|
Jan 31 2024, 5:55 pm
Hey! I am Yogost to open new location inside CF Richmond Centre
Marco Ovies/Daily Hive

Signs for a new yogurt-based drink shop have popped up inside CF Richmond Centre.

Hey! I am Yogost has opened several outposts in BC, with nine locations already in Metro Vancouver. This will be the brand’s second Richmond spot.

Yogost’s drinks come in a wide range of flavours and styles, with smoothie and fruit-based options as well as milkshakes, slushies, teas, mochi yogurt, and yogurt foam. Its toppings range from oats to purple rice to whipped cream.

The new spot is located just a couple of doors down from the newly opened Boss Bakery, which replaced Maxim’s earlier this year.

I am Yogost Richmond Centre

Submitted

An opening date has yet to be confirmed, with signs claiming the restaurant will be “coming soon” in 2024.

Dished reached out to Hey! I am Yogost for more details. Be sure to check back here for updates.

Hey! I am Yogost

Address: 6551 No. 3 Road, Richmond

Instagram

Still hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok

GET MORE DISHED NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Marco OviesMarco Ovies
+ Dished
+ Restaurant Openings
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop