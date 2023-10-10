It’s the combo you never knew you needed in your life: boba and pizza. One spot is aiming to bring this dream team to the Vancouver dining scene soon, Tiko Pizza.

The new 1210 Robson Street destination doesn’t have a ton of information on its concept out in the open just yet, but signage claims it’s “coming soon,” and we’ll be excited to check it out once it opens.

Tiko Pizza has taken over the former space of another big name in bubble tea, Jenjudan, aka the “Master of Brown Sugar Drinks.”

That brand still operates two locations in Vancouver, according to its website, including outposts on Kingsway and at 290 Robson Street.

Tiko describes itself as a place “where pizza and tea pearls unite,” we’ll keep you posted as we learn more about this opening.

Tiko Pizza

Address: 1210 Robson Street, Vancouver



Instagram