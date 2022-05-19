Last summer, we told you about Perfecto Cafe, a new spot for gelato, treats, and sandwiches launching at a former Starbucks location at 605 Davie Street.

Looks like the time has finally come for this new sweet spot to open its doors to the public.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Perfecto Cafe ® (@perfectocafe.ca)

Perfecto shared on its Instagram account that it would be opening up on Tuesday, May 24.

In addition to espresso drinks and assorted pastries, like croissants and cinnamon rolls, you can expect to find freshly-made paninis, salads, and scoops of gelato.

The cafe will open at 8 am on Tuesday.

Address: 605 Davie Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-566-4040

Instagram | Facebook