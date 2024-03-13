"Hip by default": Vancouver street named one of the coolest in the world

A bustling Vancouver street has been named one of the coolest in the world, thanks to the many places to eat and drink and its relatively “ungentrified” nature.

The honour comes from Time Out, which recently ranked the 30 coolest cities in the world, and the Vancouver street is — if the Italian Day photo didn’t give it away — Commercial Drive, which ranked highly at number five.

Time Out celebrates how Commercial Drive has remained “defiantly” unchanged in a city that seems to be ever-evolving.

Here’s what else Time Out loves about The Drive.

“McDonald’s and Starbucks tried and failed to stay the course,” Time Out contributor Shawn Conner states.

“The many clothing shops and boutiques are devoted either to vintage or ethically sourced items from far-off places.”

Conner praised several vintage spots in The Only and Mintage, Wander Emporium, and Paranada for the far-off options. He also mentioned how Commercial Drive has changed slightly over the past few years.

“One of the street’s best (former) dives is now a generic watering hole, but nearly everything else is unique and one-of-a-kind.”

Conner states that Commercial Drive is “hip by default.”

Grandview Lanes also got a shout out, The Drive’s family-owned bowling alley.

Anyone who has walked around Commercial Drive knows all about the various record stores, which Time Out also references.

Then, there’s the food.

Conner highlights that Commercial Drive is dominated by pizza and sushi, but he mentioned Lunch Lady’s modern take on Vietnamese street food and that “the resto is almost always at capacity.”

Bar Corso and The Drive Canteen were also mentioned.

“Like many other vibrant neighbourhoods, the Drive is still suffering a post-2020 malaise – a street that once boasted five stages for live entertainment is now down to two – but it’s still the best hang-out-and-people-watch show in town.”

Commercial was beat out by High Street in Melbourne, Hollywood Road in Hong Kong, East Eleventh in Austin, and Guatemala Street in Buenos Aires.

Do you agree that Commercial Drive is one of the coolest neighbourhoods in the world?