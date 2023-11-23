White Rock staple Zapoteca Mexican Grill is making its way to Vancouver

Zapoteca Mexican Grill has been a White Rock staple for over five years, serving classic Mexican cuisine to the Metro Vancouver community. Now, the restaurant is spreading its wings and making its way over to Vancouver.

Zapoteca updated its website with a second location listed. The new Mexican spot will be taking the place of The Cove, which closed in April 2022.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zapoteca Mexican Grill (@zapotecagrill)

Zapoteca’s specialty is Oaxacan foods. Oaxaca is found in southern Mexico and is home to the indigenous Zapotec people.

“Since the founding of Zapoteca, our passion has been to share the richness of Mexican cuisine with our customers,” the restaurant shared online. “Our dishes are a combination of tradition and culinary creativity. Come and let us take you on a trip through the flavors of Mexico.”

Dished reached out to Zapoteca for more details. Be sure to check back here for an opening date and more when it’s announced.

Address: 3681 W 4th Avenue, Vancouver

Instagram