Downtown Vancouver’s new Japanese-style curry spot is set to open soon and it’s called WA! CURRY.

The newest concept from Aburi Restaurants Canada, WA! CURRY will be located at 622 West Pender Street.

This is the former location of Gyoza Bar, which was converted into a commissary kitchen for Aburi Restaurants Canada last year.

Aburi Restaurants will continue to operate the commissary in the back of the restaurant, while WA! CURRY will operate in the front.

Folks who check out this new joint can enjoy a selection of wagyu curry and wagyu stew made using award-winning Iwate A5 wagyu from Japan.

There will be a plant-based option with the Keema Curry flavour too.

Patrons can indulge in a variety of toppings and sides like breaded shrimp fry, pork katsu, scallop fry, yellowtail fry, hamburg steak, Japanese fried chicken, kaisen fry medley, brussels sprouts, potatoes, sweet potatoes, and crispy tempeh.

“Japanese-style curry is known for its warm comfort and distinct flavour and our curry will focus on elevated, high-quality ingredients, such as Iwate wagyu, Iwate rice, and local produce where possible,” explains Seigo Nakamura, founder and CEO of Aburi Restaurants Canada.

“At WA! CURRY, guests can enjoy our curry creations inside our eating area or transport it as take-out. Great for lunch or a filling snack during the weekdays!”

Come launch, WA! CURRY will be a first come, first serve concept for those looking to dine in. You can also order from the counter or for takeout and delivery via Uber Eats.

After opening day, operating hours here will be Monday to Friday from noon to 5 pm.

This new counter-service Japanese-style curry spot will be opening in Vancouver in mid-March. We’ll keep you posted on an exact opening date, stay tuned!

WA! CURRY

Address: 622 West Pender Street, Vancouver