Steamworks Brewing Co. to open new taphouse and restaurant on the North Shore

Mar 6 2024, 8:22 pm
Here’s some news for folks in and around the North Shore: Steamworks Brewing Co. is set to launch a new spot for sips and eats in the area.

The Canadian microbrewery will open a taphouse and restaurant in Central Lonsdale at Lonsdale Square.

Set to open in early fall 2024, the new dining destination will offer seats for 280 people in total. Around 140 of those will be inside, and the other 140 will be outside on a sprawling 1,900 sq ft patio.

Steamworks North Shore Taphouse and Restaurant will feature 20 Steamworks taps and 10 guest taps.

On top of a great beer selection, patrons can expect a food program curated by Carl McCreath, the Owner-Operator of Steamworks Brewing Co.

We’ll keep you posted as more info is revealed on this one. Stay tuned!

Steamworks currently operates a brewery in Burnaby, a brewpub in Gastown, and a taproom and restaurant in Mount Pleasant.

Address: 126 E 21st Street, North Vancouver

Instagram

