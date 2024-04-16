Oakberry to open three new Metro Vancouver locations

Brazillian acai brand Oakberry has been taking Metro Vancouver by storm with the opening of numerous locations. Now, the brand is preparing to open not one but three new locations.

These three new locations will be found at Downtown Vancouver’s The Post (right by Lee’s Donuts‘ latest pop-up), Burnaby’s The Amazing Brentwood, and West Vancouver’s Park Royal. Oakberry said the new locations will take the form of kiosks in high-foot-traffic areas.

To celebrate the openings, Oakberry said it will give every customer “a chance to spin to win, with prizes ranging from 25% off to a $100 gift card,” with each customer receiving “at least 25% off on their bowl or smoothie.”

Oakberry The Post, located at 658 Homer Street, Vancouver, will open on April 19 in the building’s main entrance on the Concourse level.

The Amazing Brentwood location is set to open in the next couple of weeks at 4567 Lougheed Highway, Burnaby, in the mall’s food court.

Oakberry Park Royal, located inside the mall on Level One, is expected to open sometime this summer.

If those three Metro Vancouver locations weren’t enough for you, Oakberry will also set up a stall at this year’s Richmond Night Market from April 26 to October 15. However, the spin-to-win promotion will not be available at this spot.

