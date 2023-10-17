Here's our top 4 places for the best Mexican food in Surrey

If you’re looking for some excellent homestyle Mexican food, it might be worth making the trip to Surrey. The city has some stellar spots to get this category of grub.

Whether you’re craving classic tacos, tortas, or bigger eats like enchiladas and one of our all-time favourite sauces, mole, there is a Mexican restaurant for you in this area.

Here is our list of where to find some of the best Mexican food in Surrey.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salsa & Guacamole (@salsa_andguacamole)

You might think Surrey has no cool underground bars, but you’d be mistaken. Salsa & Guacamole is literally underground, directly underneath the Old Surrey Inn. While high dining is the norm at the Old Surrey Inn, you can expect classic Mexican home cooking downstairs at Salsa & Guacamole.

When you visit (because we know you will), we recommend ordering the Enchiladas Divorciadas, which lets you try both of the restaurant’s red and green enchiladas in the same meal. They come stuffed with chicken and a side of rice, refried beans, and sour cream.

If you’re looking for something equally tasty but not as filling, we recommend the Birria Tacos. Then, to finish your meal, you need to get a churro stuffed with either Nutella or dulce de leche and a side of ice cream. Plus, you can’t go wrong ordering one of its tequila flights to wash it all down.

Address: 13483 72nd Avenue, Surrey

Instagram | Facebook

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Guacamole Mexican Grill (@guacmexgrill)

You’ve heard of beer flights (and presumably tequila flights if you read the entry above), but get ready for taco flights. At Guacamole Mexican Grill, you can try all nine of its different tacos at once.

If that’s a little bit too much food for you and you want to try something a little more out of the ordinary, we’d recommend trying the Ramen Birria, which comes with egg noodles in a Birria broth garnished with onion, cilantro, and a side of fresh tortillas. But what made us fall in love with this restaurant is its tortas, which are sandwiches with your choice of chorizo, chicken, carnitas, al pastor, steak, or beef on French bread with mayo, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, avocado, and cheese.

Address: 10671A King George Boulevard, Surrey

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sal y Limon Surrey (@salylimonsurrey)

It’d be a crime if we didn’t include Sal y Limon on this list since it’s a Surrey staple at this point. Sal y Simon is one of the best places to grab classic tacos, burritos, tortas, and more!

We love the torta Ahogados, which is the classic torta sandwich covered in medium or extra-spicy salsa. Don’t expect a handheld meal when you order this one.

If you want to take your food on the go, you can also order its Taco Picnic Pack. This bundle serves two to three people and includes your choice of meat, tortillas, rice, beans, salsa, onions, and cilantro.

Address: 2428 160th Street #10, Surrey

Phone: 604-385-2171

Instagram | Website

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hugo’s Mexican Kitchen Clayton (@hugosmexicankitchen)

Hugo’s Mexican Kitchen is another Surrey staple you need to visit. We’d recommend visiting this restaurant with a group of friends and ordering a bunch of its “to share” meals so you can have a little bit of everything.

Its Aguachile is delicious, which is ceviche with cilantro, red onions, mango petacon, and cucumber topped with avocado and served with totopos on the side.

We’d also get an order of its flautas, which come with five flour tortillas filled with cheese and topped with lettuce, pico de Gallo, cream, and a side of warm salsa verde. But the real show-stopper is its queso fundido, which is beer-melted cheese with grilled onions, vegan chorizo, and a side of tortillas.

Address: 19181 Fraser Highway, Surrey

Phone: 778-547-8835

Instagram