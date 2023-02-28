FoodRestaurants & BarsFood NewsRestaurant Openings

Takenaka to open dine-in onigiri cafe in Vancouver

Hanna McLean
Feb 28 2023, 5:37 pm
@takenaka_yvr/Instagram

There’s no downside to more and more Japanese food and beverage spots opening in Vancouver, and there’s a new one launching soon we have to tell you about.

Takenaka, Vancouver’s food truck serving up Japanese bentos, rice bowls, and appetizers, has confirmed to Dished that it’s opening a cafe specializing in onigiri.

The new destination for the delicacy, also known as Japanese rice balls, will be opening in Coho Coffee’s former location.

Coho Coffee

Coho Coffee in February 2020 (Hanna McLean/Daily Hive)

The space can be found at the front of Coho Commissary’s 1370 East Georgia Street outpost.

Takenaka tells Dished the grand opening will be in March. We’ll keep you posted on an exact opening date and menu soon.

In the meantime, check out our huge list of new Vancouver restaurants set to open soon.

Takenaka Onigiri Cafe

Address: 1370 East Georgia Street, Vancouver

