There’s no downside to more and more Japanese food and beverage spots opening in Vancouver, and there’s a new one launching soon we have to tell you about.

Takenaka, Vancouver’s food truck serving up Japanese bentos, rice bowls, and appetizers, has confirmed to Dished that it’s opening a cafe specializing in onigiri.

The new destination for the delicacy, also known as Japanese rice balls, will be opening in Coho Coffee’s former location.

The space can be found at the front of Coho Commissary’s 1370 East Georgia Street outpost.

Takenaka tells Dished the grand opening will be in March. We’ll keep you posted on an exact opening date and menu soon.

Takenaka Onigiri Cafe

Address: 1370 East Georgia Street, Vancouver