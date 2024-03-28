New Vancouver restaurants: 20 fresh places to eat

New Vancouver restaurants? Those are our three favourite words.

We’ve collected a list of all the new Vancouver restaurants you should look into trying this month.

There is always a lot of chowing down for us to do in and around our city, and these new eateries make our to-eat lists longer than ever.

Here are 20 new and newly reopened Vancouver restaurants for you to try.

Here at Dished, we are no strangers to solo dining, but we understand that this can be intimidating to many people.

That’s why we were so excited when we got word that Ramen One was bringing an individual booth ramen experience to Vancouver. Plus, it doesn’t hurt that bowls start at just $10.

Address: 433 W Broadway, Vancouver

The Ancestor Cafe is the latest venture by Chef Sarah Meconse Mierau, owner of Tradish and member of the First Nation Sayisi Dene.

Similar to Tradish, The Ancestor Cafe will bring traditional Indigenous nourishment to urban Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities while supporting Indigenous food sovereignty.

Address: 23433 Mavis Avenue, Fort Langley

Vancouver’s West End just got a lot more flavourful. The highly anticipated new Sula Davie Street location has officially opened.

Dished stepped in to check out the space and the menu ahead of its official launch, almost a year after the third outpost from the group was first announced.

Address: 1708 Davie Street, Vancouver

This fresh South Vancouver restaurant is Gooseneck Hospitality’s third Bufala. The other two outposts can be found in Kerrisdale and North Vancouver’s Edgemont neighbourhood.

“As with Lucky Taco, we’re thrilled to finally introduce Bufala to the River District community,” says James Iranzad, partner at Gooseneck Hospitality.

Address: 3489 Sawmill Crescent, Vancouver

Located in the Mountain View Plaza at 8840 210th Street #509 in Langley, Otreat Brunch + Bistro just opened its doors and is serving up a variety of elevated brunch items as well as freshly baked bread.

“Indulge in the perfect harmony of flavours and experience a culinary adventure like no other,” shared Otreat. “Our carefully crafted brunch menu is designed to take you on a mouthwatering journey that satisfies all your cravings.”

Address: 509-8840 210th Street, Langley Township

Vancouver, the day has finally come! Marugame Udon has officially opened.

Folks can finally check out the 80-seat restaurant, which will be open daily from 11 am to 9 pm, offering its signature Sanuki-style udon noodles, tempura, and rice bowls for lunch and dinner.

Address: 589 Beatty Street, Vancouver

We went, we ate, we loved it. Osteria Elio Volpe has been high on our list of hotly anticipated restaurant openings for 2024, so a visit to the new Cambie Village spot on opening night was the move.

Stepping into the 540 West 17th Avenue restaurant, you would not have guessed the 4,200 sq ft space was a former mechanic’s shop.

Address: 540 West 17th Avenue, Vancouver

Vancouver’s newest destination for omakase is officially open, and Dished popped in to check it out just ahead of its launch. Sushi Masuda comes from chef-owner Yoji Masuda.

The Vancouver-born sushi chef trained and studied the art of sushi in Japanese restaurants before apprenticing in Tokyo’s Ginza district.

Masuda and his Sapporo-born wife, Akari Masuda, have now moved back to Vancouver. The pair were offered the opportunity to open a small eatery inside an existing restaurant concept located at 1066 W Hastings Street, and that’s how this sushi bar came about.

Address: 1066 W Hastings Street, Vancouver

Meo View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dished Vancouver (@dishedvancouver) In the unlikely event that the promise of inventive cocktails, punchy small plates, and intimate seating wasn’t enough to excite you, the fact that Meo is brought to us by the talented folks behind Michelin-starred Kissa Tanto and the fantastic Bao Bei Chinese Brasserie will surely do the trick. Meo offers seats for 70 people in its dimly lit dining room, which is located underneath Kissa Tanto at 265 E Pender Street. Address: 265 E Pender Street, Vancouver

Located at the former location of Jules Bistro, this new eatery promises to delight in both its tasty food and beautiful interior.

Dished was able to get a sneak peek ahead of its March 4 grand opening, so we could check out the space and try some of the food. Here’s what we thought about this new restaurant.

Petrichor aims to bring the quality of the hospitality industry from the South of France. This includes the quality of food, drinks, and time you spend in the restaurant.

Address: 216 Abbott Street, Vancouver

This pizza purveyor is now located inside Commercial Drive’s Caffè Soccavo, so in addition to the pies, expect ample offerings like salads, paninis, soft-serve ice cream, and espresso-based drinks when you visit this joint.

If you’re up to speed on Don’t Argue, then you know the OG counter-service pizzeria closed in 2019 after five years as a Main Street staple. For those who were fans of this spot, you likely remember the house classics.

We were delighted to reacquaint ourselves with two of them when we popped in, especially the Potato Mash.

Address: 1321 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Jinmi is a Korean soul food spot that started as an online business in 2020.

This new location at Vancouver’s 854 Denman Street is the concept’s first official restaurant, as it previously operated out of Black Rice Izakaya.

Jinmi is best known for its raw female spring roe crab, which is marinated with 23 ingredients. According to its website, it’s North America’s first soy sauce-marinated crab restaurant.

But Jinmi does more than just crab. You can expect other raw marinated seafood like salmon and shrimp as well.

Address: 854 Denman Street, Vancouver

Maxim’s is best known for its delicious cakes and baked goods. It also operates a restaurant in Chinatown that serves congee, noodles, udon, fried rice, sandwiches, and more.

This new location can be found inside Lansdowne Centre beside Infinity Fashion.

Address: 5300 No. 3 Road, Richmond

Another De Dutch location has closed in Vancouver, but a new breakfast spot has risen from the ashes to take its place.

Located at 410 W 2nd Avenue in Vancouver, Sunny Side Up opened its doors last month with some egg-citing breakfast and lunch offerings.

Address: 410 W 2nd Avenue, Vancouver

Metro Vancouver just got a new spot for Bao, and it’s just a few steps away from the Richmond-Brighouse Skytrain Station.

In addition to plenty of fridge space, the counter has an area to keep warm steamed buns, meaning you’ll be able to grab these ready-to-eat as well.

Address: 159- 6386 No. 3 Road, Richmond

Metro Vancouver just got a new Korean pizza and chicken joint, and it’s serving up some unique pizza offerings.

Located at 4331 North Road in Burnaby, Pizza Maru is best known for its green tea pizza dough. The dough consists of organic green tea, chlorella, and 12 natural grains, including rye, black rice, Italian millet, sorghum, and more.

Address: 4331 North Rd, Burnaby

The Hestia Veggie Restaurant opened in January 2024 and is serving up vegan and vegetarian Vietnamese delights.

You can find typical Vietnamese cuisine at Hestia, but all of it is vegan or vegetarian. Menu items include the Vegan Fish bowl, made with vegan fish, rice noodles, tofu, kale, carrot, lettuce, and danmuji pickled radish.

Address: 1161 Davie Street, Vancouver

Located at 1250 Commercial Drive, Mocktails is the “first exclusively alcohol-free liquor store in Vancouver” and offers a large selection of wine, beer, spirits, bitters and aperitifs, vintage glassware and more.

Address: 1250 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

West Vancouver’s Vietnamese restaurant Wooden Fish has launched its sister spot at 2323 Cambie Street: Pho & Roll.

For those who aren’t familiar with the Wooden Fish concept, it’s a modern Vietnamese restaurant located in West Vancouver at 1403 Marine Drive.

Address: 2323 Cambie Street, Vancouver

The new stop for this beloved sweet treat is serving up “classic Italian flavours with a paddle of local Vancouver ingredients,” according to its Instagram.

Some of the flavours teased sound absolutely delightful, like orange chocolate, cheese fig, uji matcha, Madagascar vanilla, and more.

Address: 2151 W 4th Avenue, Vancouver

With files from Marco Ovies

