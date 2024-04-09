Ba Le Deli is opening a new Vancouver location with a modern twist

Ba Le Deli and Bakery has been a Vancouver staple since it opened its first location in 1987.

Now, the bánh mì shop is getting ready to open its fourth location with a modern twist and some exciting new offerings.

We had the chance to speak with co-owner Thomas Vu about the new location, some exciting new menu additions like egg coffee, and what makes Ba Le so special.

The location

“At Ba Le, community has always been at the heart of everything we do,” shared Vu while talking about the new location at 3779 Rupert Street in Vancouver.

“That’s why when it came time to choose the location for our latest venture, we knew

that Rupert and 22nd was the perfect fit,” he continued. “This neighbourhood holds a special place in our hearts, and we wanted to bring the warmth and flavours of Ba Le to our customers.”

Vu also cited that he had grown up in the neighbourhood and that he had felt a “deep connection” with the people and the vibrant spirit of the area.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ba Le Banh Mi (@banhmi.bale)

“Rupert and 22nd embodies the sense of community that has defined Ba Le for decades.

We’re excited to become an integral part of this neighbourhood, serving up our signature

bánh mì sandwiches and sharing stories with both old friends and new faces. Because

at Ba Le, community isn’t just where we are — it’s who we are.”

The restaurant itself will also be a more modern version of your typical Ba Le design, featuring things like self-serve kiosks and potentially setting up a rewards system in the future.

“We kind of wanted to bring the restaurant into the modern age,” said Vu.

Hanoi Drip Coffee

One of these new and modern offerings coming to Ba Le is egg coffee, thanks to a collaboration with Hanoi Drip Coffee.

Egg coffee was invented in 1946 in response to the milk shortage during the war with the French.

What makes egg coffee so special is that it uses raw egg yolk instead of milk to achieve its creamy and thick consistency. Combine it with some condensed milk, and you’re in for one delicious cup of coffee.

But you’ll find more than just egg coffee at Ba Le. Another classic beverage offering is Phin drip coffee.

“Phin drip coffee is more than just a beverage — it’s a daily ritual, a moment of tranquillity amidst the hustle and bustle,” said Vu.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hanoi Drip Coffee (@hanoidrip.coffee)

B

“In Canada, where the Vietnamese community continues to flourish, the options for

authentic Vietnamese coffee are limited. That’s where we come in. We’re here to fill that

void, offering our community the opportunity to savour the bold, robust flavours of

Vietnamese coffee right here at home.”

You’ll also be able to find some exciting fusions of modern and traditional flavours, such as the ube coconut coffee and sesame cold foam latte, which Vu said was one of his favourites.

The new location will have around a quarter of the space dedicated just to these tasty drinks.

The legacy of Ba Le

Couple Hue and Trinh Le immigrated to Canada and opened the first Ba Le Deli Vancouver location in 1987. It quickly became a success.

To their delight, their venture struck a chord with the Vietnamese diaspora, offering a taste of home in a foreign land,” said Vu. “Ba Le quickly became synonymous with delectable bánh mì and aromatic drip coffee — a sanctuary of flavours for the immigrant community.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ba Le Banh Mi (@banhmi.bale)

“Over the years, our Kingsway and Fraser locations have become cornerstones of Little

Saigon, nurturing and nourishing the growing Vietnamese community.”

Today, Hue, aged 76, still begins his day with a slow drip of Vietnamese coffee, and

Trinh, 70, continues to oversee the kitchen, ensuring that each bánh mì is prepared to her high-quality standards.

“Ba Le is more than just a business; it’s a legacy passed down through generations,” said Vu.

Grand opening

The new location’s grand opening date has yet to be announced, but expect it to open soon. In addition to grand opening festivities, Ba Le is planning on giving out up to 1,000 mini bánh mì to celebrate the new store.

Be sure to check back here for an opening date and more when it gets announced.

Address: 3779 Rupert Street, Vancouver

Instagram

Still hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok