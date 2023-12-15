FoodRestaurants & BarsFood NewsRestaurant Openings

Fiorino to open new location on the North Shore in Lonsdale Quay

Dec 15 2023, 9:10 pm
Fiorino to open new location on the North Shore in Lonsdale Quay
Coccoli e Prosciutto (Hanna McLean/Daily Hive)

There’s a lot of deliciousness coming to Lonsdale Quay Market as a part of the North Vancouver destination’s revitalization plans, and here’s something else to look forward to. Vancouver’s Italian street food spot, Fiorino, is launching a second location there.

The Chinatown restaurant confirmed the news to Dished, saying its new North Shore digs are triple the size of its current 212 E Georgia Street space.

Fiorino is taking over the former location of the Cheshire Cheese Restaurant, which closed in 2022 after a whopping 36 years of operation.

In addition to taking over Cheshire’s former home, Fiorino will be expanding into the dance studio space next door.

Slated to open in Fall 2024, Fiorino North Shore will feature waterfront views of the harbour, a large outdoor seated patio, and a private dining area within a wine cellar.

When it comes to the menu, Fiorino is planning on keeping it similar to the Chinatown program, focusing on seasonality and classics it has become known for, like its Coccoli e Prosciutto.

And here’s some more great news, people.

The new location offers more space which means an expanded fresh pasta menu is in our future.

We’re excited to see what this Michelin Bib Gourmand spot has up its sleeve.

We’ll keep you posted on this spot’s progression, and all the other exciting concepts coming to Lonsdale Quay, too.

Stay tuned!

Fiorino — North Shore

Address: Lonsdale Quay Market, North Vancouver

Instagram

Still Hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok

