Vegas Donuts is bringing delicious treats and '60s nostalgia to Vancouver

Heads up, Vancouver: you’re getting a new Vegas-inspired donut shop with a retro flair.

Vegas Donuts is getting ready to open its doors at 4003 Knight Street in Vancouver.

“Revisit the joy of vintage Las Vegas with Vegas Donuts! Our baby blue and pink donut shop whisks you back to an era filled with peace, love, and, of course, delicious treats. Enjoy family recipes past down generations from old Las Vegas!” shared the donut shop online.

“Inspired by our grandparents’ donut store in the 1960s, Vegas Donuts serves divine treats with a nostalgic hit.”

An example of one variety of donut available is the Chocolate Fudge Donut, which is described as “Rich, gooey, and decadently doused in chocolate glaze, these treats will leave you longing for more.”

But don’t worry, you’ll still be able to get your classic glazed donuts as well as plenty of other varieties.

Additionally, according to the donut shop’s website, it will offer catering services for events featuring “an authentic ’60s vibe that adds a unique sparkle to any occasion.”

An opening date has yet to be confirmed for the new donut shop, so be sure to check back here for more details when they’re available.

Address: 4003 Knight Street, Vancouver

