Last spring, we shared some big news about one of BC’s most notable local bakeries. Purebread had officially been acquired by Coho Collective Kitchens.

Shortly after that announcement, Purebread opened a permanent storefront at YVR Airport, adding to its existing six locations in Vancouver and Whistler.

Now, the brand has even more expansion news.

Two new Purebread locations will be popping up on West 4th Avenue and at the University of British Columbia.

“Coho’s unwavering commitment to Purebread’s growth is a cornerstone of our vision,” stated Andrew Barnes, CEO, in a release.

“We are dedicated to expanding this beloved brand with careful consideration and a strategic approach. Collaborating with top-tier teams to discern ideal locations aligning with our growth vision is a testament to this dedication. These two new locations place us strategically in two of Canada’s premier retail markets — Kitsilano and UBC — allowing us to respond effectively to the burgeoning demand from consumers and retailers.”

The locations will be opening at 1864 W 4th Avenue, the current location of The Pie Hole, and at 5955 University Boulevard.

The UBC location is slated to open in September 2025. We’ll keep you posted on the exact opening dates!

Purebread

Address: 5955 University Boulevard, Vancouver

Address: 1864 W 4th Avenue, Vancouver

Instagram