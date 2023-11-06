Breka-ing News: Popular 24-hour bakery and cafe to open new location

Whether you’re cramming for midterms, have a tight deadline, or you’re simply a night owl who wants a cozy drink and pastry at 2 am, Breka Bakery & Café has been a Vancouver staple for years.

Now, the 24/7 cafe is set to open another location in the city.

The new location will be at 2434 E Hastings Street, where Polonia Sausage House used to be before it relocated to 2745 E Hastings Street early last year.

Instagram user @stevenwu93 shared these shots of the soon-to-be-open spot.

Signs on the storefront indicate Breka will be opening sometime in Spring 2024.

Aside from being open 24/7, Breka is best known for its extensive menu of cafe classics with an assortment of lattes and pastries. We’re big fans of the Hedgehog Mocha and Pistachio Filled Donut.

Dished has reached out to Breka for more information on the new location. Be sure to check back for more information once it becomes available.

Address: 2434 E Hastings Street

Instagram