A new sports bar is coming to Surrey, and it’s bringing with it some high-tech golf simulators.

Signs for Par4 have popped up at 5580 152nd Street in Surrey, which is the former location of Big Ridge Brewing Co.

Not much is known about the new sports bar. The restaurant’s Google Business page says Par4 will be “a distinctive spots bar, artfully imbued with an upscale ambiance, featuring a dash of entertainment through the inclusion of state-of-the-art golf simulators.”

Additionally, the sports bar’s website advertises that it’s planning on opening in Q3 of 2024.

“The space has been meticulously designed to maximize your enjoyment and give your guests the best possible experience,” continued Par4.

Will you be checking out this new sports bar when it opens? Let us know in the comments.

Address: 5580 152nd Street, Surrey

