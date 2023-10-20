JINYA Ramen Bar to open new location on West Broadway and Granville

Vancouver has plenty of excellent ramen spots, and another one is set to open soon. Signs for a new JINYA Ramen bar have popped up on West Broadway and Granville Street.

The ramen chain is best known for its ramen with a balance between its flavourful noodles and its rich, thick, slow-simmered broth. So, hearing that a new JINYA location is opening up is very exciting.

Signage in the window shows that the restaurant is already hiring, and anyone interested should email [email protected].

The restaurant chain has not posted anything about the new location online. However, it has been slowly announcing a series of new stores all across North America, like in Washington, DC, and Oviedo, Florida.

“We can’t stop and we won’t stop! Here we grow!” said JINYA on Instagram.

JINYA’s parent company is also opening another new restaurant in Vancouver, Saijo Handroll, in Spring 2024.

It’ll serve hand rolls and kushiyaki (skewers).

While an exact opening date has yet to be confirmed, signs on the building advertise a Winter 2023 opening.

Check back here to see when JINYA Ramen Bar will open its latest location.

