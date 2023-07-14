This week, we shared the news that Chicha San Chen, a Taiwan-based premium bubble tea shop, would be opening its new Richmond location today, July 14.



In addition to this new spot, Chicha San Chen has shared some big plans for expansion across the country, including locations in Toronto, Montreal, and right here in Vancouver.

Now we have some more information on when we can expect the Vancouver spot to open, and while you’re going to have a wait a bit, it’ll be worth it.

A representative from the brand has shared that the Vancouver location will be in a brand-new retail space at 6342 Cambie Street, near the corner of 48th Avenue.

This location has a tentative opening date set for April 2024.

According to Chicha San Chen, its drinks are handcrafted by Taiwanese tea masters with over 20 years of experience. The brand opened its very first Canadian outpost in Burnaby back in 2022.

Until its first Vancouver location opens next year, you’ll be able to check out this original Burnaby spot at #101-4501 Kingsway or in Richmond at 157-6386 No. 3 Road.

Chicha San Chen – Vancouver

Address: 6342 Cambie Street, Vancouver

Instagram