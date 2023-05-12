Langley’s destination for larger-than-life brekkie sandos is expanding. Egg Bomb is opening a second location in Burnaby.

The concept teased the news on its social media accounts. Egg Bomb confirmed to its followers that it will be opening at the City of Lougheed Tower 2, “just in front of the Skytrain station.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EggBomb (@eggbomblangley)

The eatery shared some sneak peek snaps of the space, which appears pretty bare bones.

Egg Bomb is known for its hearty grub like toasts, sandwiches, croffles, and croissants.

Currently, it operates a location in Langley at 301-20300 Fraser Highway.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EggBomb (@eggbomblangley)

Dished has reached out to Egg Bomb to see when this spot might be opening. We’ll keep you posted as more details are revealed.

Egg Bomb – Burnaby

Instagram