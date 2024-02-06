FoodRestaurant OpeningsGrocery

Mi Tierra Latina set to open seventh location on Robson

Feb 6 2024
We saw three new grocery stores open in and around Vancouver in January, and now, just a week into February, we’re getting word of another one.

Mi Tierra Latina is opening its seventh location in Vancouver at 1757 Robson Street, and it’s going to be packed full of authentic Latin American goods.

The first spot for the Latin food outpost is at 1104 Davie Street in Vancouver. It has since opened locations in Coquitlam, Burnaby, and throughout Vancouver.

The shop will be stocked with food items and other goods from Latin American countries like Argentina, Brazil, and Costa Rica.

You can expect items like sweet treats, sauces, cooking supplies, frozen goods, and snacks like Takis.

An opening date has yet to be announced for the new spot. Be sure to check back here for updates when it’s announced.

Mi Tierra Latina Robson

Address: 1757 Robson Street, Vancouver

Instagram

