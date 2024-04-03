Slo Coffee: Vancouver's new neighbourhood spot is coming soon

Something exciting is brewing in Vancouver: Slo Coffee. The new 1,400 sq ft neighbourhood coffee spot will launch at 4160 Fraser Street.

Paul Irwin is the co-owner and CMO at Slo and tells Dished this concept is all about stopping to smell the roses.

“Slo coffee is a concept and space based around time, a gentle reminder to embrace the unhurried ritual of sipping coffee and to slow down and appreciate the present moment. A small sanctuary for connection, growth, and shared experiences,” Irwin shares.

“In a world that often seems to whirl by in a blur, we believe in the life-affirming necessity of taking and making time. We don’t just make coffee; we make time.”

Irwin, along with co-owner and CEO Colin Lai and shop manager Adam Gold, look forward to welcoming patrons into the 16-seat shop later this spring/early summer.

“We aim to create an atmosphere where everyone feels at ease and very welcomed like they’re part of something special.”

Irwin went on to describe Slo as “casual yet refined” and said on top of serving great coffee, the goal is to provide an environment to unwind and engage in meaningful conversations.

“Some of life’s most memorable moments unfold over a cup of coffee—ideas spark, bonds form, and partnerships are sealed. Here at our space, we strive to cultivate a sense of community where people feel not just welcomed, but truly embraced, where every sip is an invitation to share, connect, and create memories together.”

In addition to top-notch coffee, guests who head to Slo come launch can expect a variety of pastries, toasts, and sandwiches.

Dished is told the team is partnering with a local roastery for beans, and in the future, Slo hopes to start roasting its own for the shop.

“We’ve been busy exploring the abundance of local coffee and food options, fine-tuning every last detail to ensure an exceptional experience. Keep an eye out for updates—we’re just getting started!”

Once open, Slo will be operating seven days a week. We’ll keep you posted on all the opening details as they come. Stay tuned!

Address: 4160 Fraser Street, Vancouver

