Chicha San Chen to open its first Vancouver location

Apr 16 2024, 4:56 pm
Chicha San Chen to open its first Vancouver location

Chicha San Chen currently operates two locations in Metro Vancouver: Richmond and Burnaby. Now the store is gearing up to open a new location right here in Vancouver.

“Exciting news! Chicha San Chen is expanding to better serve our customers,” the bubble tea shop shared on Instagram. “Within just three years, CHICHA San Chen has grown to 10 storefronts across Canada, and we are grateful for the continued support!”

Not many details are known about the new spot located at 6342 Cambie Street, Vancouver, but we anticipate you’ll be able to find all your favourites from the Taiwanese bubble tea shop.

Previously, Chicha San Chen told Dished that this store had a tentative opening date of April 2024, so you might not need to wait much longer before checking out this new spot.

In the announcement post, Chicha San Chen also announced plans to open more stores in Ontario and Quebec.

According to Chicha San Chen, its drinks are handcrafted by Taiwanese tea masters with over 20 years of experience.

Chicha San Chen Vancouver

Address: 6342 Cambie Street, Vancouver

Instagram

