Locanda dell’Orso set to open in downtown Vancouver next month

Downtown Vancouver is about to get another spot for Italian eats: Locanda dell’Orso.

The new eatery, which means “Inn of the Bear” in Italian, is brought to us by a group of industry vets who aim to offer an “indulgent Italian culinary experience.”

Locanda dell’Orso will launch at 350 West Pender Street under the Victorian Hotel, the former location of Autostrada Downtown, which closed earlier this year.

Slated to open to the public in mid-May, the name of the eatery draws on the legend of the Innkeeper and the Bear, the restaurant shares.

“Legend has it, a bear — escaped from the Colosseum — sought refuge in the courtyard of an inn where it was welcomed with food and shelter. Locanda dell’Orso was built on this philosophy, leading with a welcoming and hospitable atmosphere where customers can celebrate food and cultural diversity.”

With intentions of bringing an elevated dining experience complete with a warm and welcoming ambiance, it’s safe to see we are excited to see this concept come to fruition.

The menu here will feature dishes traditionally found in Northern and Coastal Italy, along with wines from both BC and Italy.

We’re told the room will be getting a “facelift.” Think bold artwork, marble and wood elements, and burgundy eco-leather upholstered booths.

Once open, you will find Locanda dell’Orso operating Tuesday through Saturday from 5 to 10 pm.

We’ll keep you posted on opening details for this spot. Stay tuned!

Locanda dell’Orso

Address: 350 West Pender Street, Vancouver

