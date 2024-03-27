FoodRestaurants & BarsFood NewsRestaurant Openings

Prophecy to open at the historic Rosewood Hotel Georgia later this spring

Mar 27 2024, 3:00 pm
Prophecy to open at the historic Rosewood Hotel Georgia later this spring
Ste Marie Studios

It’s been a long time since we reported on what was happening in the special space tucked beneath the historic Rosewood Hotel Georgia in downtown Vancouver. We’re beyond thrilled to share news of a fresh concept that aims to add to the city’s already-bustling cocktail culture: Prophecy.

The high-end lounge is set to open this spring. It promises unpretentious hospitality, a captivating space, and, of course, an extensive cocktail menu.

The acclaimed Jeff Savage, beverage director for the concept, has put together the program of sips here. Together with the help of Bar Manager Nicole Cote, the vision for cutting-edge mixology with vintage charm will come to life at Prophecy upon opening.

Prophecy

Ste Marie Studios

Prophecy

Ste Marie Studios

Prophecy is brought to us by At Home Hospitality, the group responsible for super popular downtown destinations Banter Room and The Living Room at Hotel Belmont.

“We’re very excited to be bringing this concept to life with such a talented team,” says Teddy Wilkie, one of the group’s three operating partners, alongside Justin Mensah-Coker and Mike Rose.

“We look forward to sharing our food, drink and hospitality with our guests, as we write the next chapter for this historic space.”

Prophecy

Ste Marie Studios

Ste Marie Studio designed Prophecy’s captivating interior. This concept will also offer a selection of dishes to complement the cocktail program.

Come launch, Prophecy will be open daily from 4 pm ’til late.

We’ll keep you posted on all the details and opening dates for this new Vancouver hot spot. Stay tuned!

Prophecy

From left to right: Justin Mensah-Coker, operating partner; Kylene Tse, events manager; Mike Rose, operating partner; Teddy Wilkie, operating partner; Matteo Caniglia, general manager; Jeff Savage, bar director; and Nicole Cote, bar manager. (Maggie Lam)

Prophecy

Address: 801 West Georgia Street, Vancouver
Phone: 778-233-2953

