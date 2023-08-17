A mainstay of Vancouver’s city streets, Chai Wagon is a welcome sight for those looking to grab a steaming cup of chai on the go.

Now, the cart is ready to make some big moves with its first brick-and-mortar storefront.

The new shop will be at 196 East 2nd Avenue, at the corner of Main Street and 2nd, next to the new Mr. Sushi opening soon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chai Wagon (@chaiwagon)

The cheery orange and red carts are known for their authentic Indian chai, with options like ginger and vegan chai, as well as a selection of small bites like paneer sandwiches and gujiya, a deep-fried dumpling.

Chai Wagon also has a selection of seasonal iced drinks for the hotter months, like an iced version of chai or rose lemonade.

Chai Wagon has yet to share an opening date for this new location but says it will be “coming very soon.”

Stay tuned!

Chai Wagon

Address: 196 East 2nd Avenue, Vancouver

Instagram