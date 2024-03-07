Takenaka Gastown: New restaurant specializing in Japanese eats to open

Fans of Vancouver’s Takenaka, listen up! We have some fantastic news.

The concept, known for its food truck serving up Japanese bentos and its cafe offering delicious onigiri, is opening another location.

Slated to open at 52 Powell Street (formerly Rodney’s Gastown), Takenaka Gastown will offer patrons a casual Japanese dining experience.

Dished is told items like sea urchins and oysters will be on the menu, which is currently being developed by the team.

For drinks, expect original cocktails, Japanese draft beer, sake, and whisky high balls.