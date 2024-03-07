Takenaka Gastown: New restaurant specializing in Japanese eats to open
Mar 7 2024, 6:39 pm
This will be Takenaka’s first foray into the full-service realm; the concept’s cafe location is fast-casual and does not offer booze.
Timing for the opening is still floating around, but the team tells Dished they are aiming for sometime in the spring.
Keep an eye on Takenaka’s socials for updates, and as always, we’ll keep you posted as details are revealed.
Takenaka Gastown
Address: 52 Powell Street, Vancouver
