Takenaka Gastown: New restaurant specializing in Japanese eats to open

Hanna McLean
Hanna McLean
|
Mar 7 2024, 6:39 pm
Takenaka Gastown: New restaurant specializing in Japanese eats to open

This will be Takenaka’s first foray into the full-service realm; the concept’s cafe location is fast-casual and does not offer booze.

Takenaka Food Truck Vancouver

Mini Chirashi Bowl from Takenaka Food Truck (Hanna McLean/Daily Hive)

Timing for the opening is still floating around, but the team tells Dished they are aiming for sometime in the spring.

Keep an eye on Takenaka’s socials for updates, and as always, we’ll keep you posted as details are revealed.

Takenaka Gastown

Submitted

Takenaka Gastown

Address: 52 Powell Street, Vancouver

Instagram

