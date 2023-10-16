FoodRestaurants & BarsFood EventsRestaurant Openings

Michelin-recognized restaurant Din Tai Fung reveals more details about Vancouver location

Hanna McLean
Hanna McLean
|
Oct 16 2023, 8:14 pm
It’s been a few months since we shared the news that world-renowned dim sum spot Din Tai Fung was opening its very first Canadian location in Vancouver.

Now, we have a few more details on the brand’s entry to our country and a tentative timeline to boot.

The restaurant is famously known for its Xiao Long Bao, Spicy Wontons, Cucumber Salad, and its signature spicy sauce.

 

Dished is told the new Vancouver restaurant, set to open at 1701-1166 Alberni Street, will be launching in late 2024.

Founded in 1972, Din Tai Fung now has more than 170 locations in 14 countries around the globe.

We’ll keep you posted on the opening details as they are revealed.

Din Tai Fung

Address: 1701-1166 Alberni Street, Vancouver

Instagram

