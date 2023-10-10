The group behind contemporary ramen bar Jinya is gearing up to introduce Vancouverites to a new concept: Saijo.

The fresh destination for hand rolls and kushiyaki (skewers) will be setting up shop at 2036 West 4th Avenue in Kitsilano, just beside Their There.

Saijo actually originated from another concept under the Jinya parent group’s umbrella, Robata Jinya. That brand offers sushi, kushiyaki, and ramen.

Set to open in Spring 2024, Saijo Vancouver will be open from 11:30 am to 10 pm, seven days a week, according to its website.

