Saijo Handroll to open in Vancouver's Kitsilano neighbourhood next year

Oct 10 2023, 6:01 pm
The group behind contemporary ramen bar Jinya is gearing up to introduce Vancouverites to a new concept: Saijo.

The fresh destination for hand rolls and kushiyaki (skewers) will be setting up shop at 2036 West 4th Avenue in Kitsilano, just beside Their There.

Saijo

Daily Hive

Saijo actually originated from another concept under the Jinya parent group’s umbrella, Robata Jinya. That brand offers sushi, kushiyaki, and ramen.

Set to open in Spring 2024, Saijo Vancouver will be open from 11:30 am to 10 pm, seven days a week, according to its website.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @saijohandroll

As always, we’ll keep you posted on opening details as they are released.

In the meantime, check out our huge list of new Vancouver restaurants set to open soon.

Saijo Handroll

Address: 2036 West 4th Avenue, Vancouver

Instagram

