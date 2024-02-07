Lee's Donuts to open new location in Brentwood

FoodRestaurant Openings

Marco Ovies
Feb 7 2024, 8:20 pm
Lee's Donuts | Marco Ovies/Daily Hive

Big news for donut fans in Burnaby: Lee’s Donuts is opening a new location in Brentwood.

That’s right, Vancouver’s oldest donut company is opening another location just a few months after it opened in Gastown, right across from the Gastown Steam Clock.

This new spot will be located at the East Mews, off Brentwood Plaza, across from H&M and Sephora on Level 1. It will also be the first-ever permanent Lee’s Donuts in the Burnaby/Coquitlam area.

What’s even cooler is that all the donuts will be baked and decorated on site.

The donut shop promises to serve all of its fan favourites like Honey Dip, Cookie Monster, and Chocolate iced.

While an exact opening date for the new spot has yet to be confirmed, the signs indicate a Fall 2024 opening, meaning you’ll have to wait before getting your hands on these Metro Vancouver classic donuts.

Lee’s Donuts — Brentwood

Address: 4567 Lougheed Highway, Burnaby

Instagram

