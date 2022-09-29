One of BC’s most celebrated craft breweries has something big in the works. Four Winds Brewing Co will be opening a new shop, restaurant, and destination patio in the Lower Mainland, Dished is told.

This spot will be located at Southlands by Century Group in Tsawwassen.

We’re told the community can expect to enjoy an 8,600 sq ft facility that features a 2,600 sq ft brewery and a 6,000 sq ft restaurant and retail space.

The space will be situated right in the heart of the Southlands Market Square and will boast upscale pub fare and award-winning craft ales brewed on-site using Southlands-grown hops.

In addition to all that, we’re told there will be a massive garage-style door, an indoor-outdoor bar, and even firepits to enjoy.

“We are extremely excited to soon call The Granary our home,” says Adam Mills and Brent Mills, co-founders of Four Winds Brewing Co.

“Our dream to build a well-planned gathering space to connect people through food and beverage is finally taking shape. We can’t wait to open our doors and welcome the community to Four Winds Southlands.”

The project’s completion date is currently set for sometime in 2023. We’ll keep you posted as things progress.

In the meantime, be sure to head to Four Winds’ existing taproom location at 4-7355 72nd Street in Delta where you can enjoy the brand’s grub and quality sips.

Four Winds Southlands

Address: 6313 Market Avenue, Delta