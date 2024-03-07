Good Thief: Team behind Anh and Chi to launch new concept in Vancouver

The brother-sister duo behind a much-loved eatery in Vancouver, Anh and Chi, have a new project in the works: Good Thief.

Vincent and Amélie Nguyễn are nearly ready to share the sibling concept, which will be located right next door to their award-winning Vietnamese restaurant at 3336 Main Street.

“Good Thief is not just a dining experience; it’s a venture into unexplored territories of flavour and design. We can’t wait to unveil the details,” says Vincent.

The chef/owner, co-founder, and head of operations adds that this project is a culmination of the pair’s lifelong passion as well as a “bold complement to Anh and Chi.”

Amélie, co-founder and creative director, shares the duo is excited to build on what they’ve accomplished at Anh and Chi, which opened in 2016.

“With Good Thief, we’re inviting our community to explore the depth of Vietnamese culture through adventurous and unexpected culinary journeys,” Amélie says. “Our new venture will offer unique flavours and experiences that foster connections and create lasting memories.”

The new Mount Pleasant destination’s name is a nod to the siblings’ heritage.

Good Thief aims to “redefine Vietnamese cuisine in the Pacific Northwest, emphasizing community, connection, and culinary excellence.”

We don’t know much about what’s slated to be on offer, but from images shared with us, we gather an emphasis on cocktails is likely.

The Nguyễn siblings were born to Vietnamese refugees and raised in East Vancouver. They took their parents’ legacy Pho Hoang and turned it into Anh and Chi.

Good Thief aims to add to their legacy. We’ll keep you posted on all the details as they come. Stay tuned!

Good Thief

Address: 3336 Main Street, Vancouver

Instagram

